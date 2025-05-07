Bosun Asset Management LLC Buys 8,500 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 283.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

