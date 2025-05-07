Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 6th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry—whether in the manufacturing of photovoltaic panels, the development and installation of solar farms, or related services. They offer investors exposure to the growth of clean-power technologies and tend to be influenced by factors like government incentives, technological advances and shifting energy policies. Like other equities, their prices fluctuate based on company performance, market conditions and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.25. 55,933,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,705,671. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.34 billion, a PE ratio of 133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.55. 3,694,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $399.26 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $27.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.15. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.03. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,776. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.05. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

