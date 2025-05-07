DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,663 shares of the software’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $26,209.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,796.03. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $301,347.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,472.62. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,847. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.