Promising Energy Stocks To Research – May 6th

Tesla, Broadcom, Constellation Energy, Vistra, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Honeywell International are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewables. These equities tend to be sensitive to commodity price swings, geopolitical developments and regulatory changes. Investors often use them to gain exposure to global demand trends and as a potential hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,176,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,677,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.33.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,052,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $127.51 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average is $196.86. The company has a market cap of $940.70 billion, a PE ratio of 163.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded up $29.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.44. 4,155,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.37. 5,475,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.27. 7,495,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,704,518. The company has a market cap of $455.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,813. The stock has a market cap of $239.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.46. 2,401,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

