Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.23% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

