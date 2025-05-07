SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is Deep Track Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Deep Track Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,144 shares during the period. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises about 4.7% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned 4.65% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $125,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 464,903 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.77. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,433,356.60. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bhavesh Ashar sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $62,169.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,023.07. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

