Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

EEFT stock opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

