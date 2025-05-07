Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Deep Track Capital LP

Deep Track Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,072 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.5% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $39,046.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,525.75. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This represents a 42.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,027 shares of company stock valued at $62,863. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

