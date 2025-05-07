Zacks Research Comments on McKesson’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.04. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2027 earnings at $41.14 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCK. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.00.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCK opened at $711.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $674.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.80. McKesson has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.32.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.