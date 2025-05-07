General Motors (NYSE:GM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Get General Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.