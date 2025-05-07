Deep Track Capital LP Purchases 800,216 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,216 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics comprises about 1.5% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned 2.13% of Akero Therapeutics worth $41,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of -0.12.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,965.76. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,176,049.26. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,708 shares of company stock worth $8,673,699. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

