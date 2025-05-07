Dean Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Boston Beer makes up 1.3% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $339.77. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.12.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

