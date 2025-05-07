Dean Capital Management Grows Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. Maximus makes up approximately 1.3% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Maximus worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Maximus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.61. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

