Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Increased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes comprises approximately 1.2% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.1 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

