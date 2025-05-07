Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a 4.0% increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

