Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $955.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

