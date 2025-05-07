Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 23rd

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a 0.5% increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 354.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.
Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:CHCT opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $482.31 million, a PE ratio of -74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust
In related news, Director Cathrine Cotman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,023.10. This trade represents a 14.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.
