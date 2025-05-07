Moog Inc (MOG.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

Moog Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of MOG.B opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.84. Moog has a 52 week low of $152.20 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.84 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.