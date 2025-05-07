Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 13th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th.

Bread Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

