Dean Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. QCR makes up approximately 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.17% of QCR worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 41,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $3,755,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. This represents a 2.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

