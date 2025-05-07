Diameter Capital Partners LP Acquires 9,666,788 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,104,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666,788 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for about 2.1% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 271.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 380,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,761,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 291,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $531.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.58. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,432,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,581.96. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,676,201 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,275. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

