Deep Track Capital LP Buys Shares of 780,778 Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 780,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,471,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Galapagos by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.33.
Galapagos Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $31.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
