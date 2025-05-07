Dean Capital Management Purchases 5,294 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 35,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

