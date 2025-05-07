Deep Track Capital LP Invests $9.50 Million in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,011,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,498,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 17.20% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 994.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.69). As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.