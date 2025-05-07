Dean Capital Management Acquires Shares of 22,061 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.63.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

