Dean Capital Management Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

