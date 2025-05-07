Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Assurant accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Assurant by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Assurant by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Assurant Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.37 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

