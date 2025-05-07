Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 165,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 5,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.04, for a total value of $1,510,572.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,486.96. This trade represents a 60.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,059.17. This trade represents a 2.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $252.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

