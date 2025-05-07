Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $7.22 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP reduced its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,102 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 96.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 93,819 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in AZEK by 69.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 661,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 191,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,020,980.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Baird R W lowered AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.50 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

