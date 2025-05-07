Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 76,335 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,225,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,076,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after buying an additional 3,564,749 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,733,915.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,061.02. The trade was a 41.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $3,901,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

