Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,979,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Shake Shack by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.