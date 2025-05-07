Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,882 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,221 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GitLab by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 572.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after buying an additional 931,396 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. This trade represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,734 shares of company stock worth $14,879,081. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -145.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.