Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $3.88 Million in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of VAL opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAL. Barclays boosted their target price on Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

