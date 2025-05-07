Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,434,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,429 shares of company stock worth $8,888,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $553.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $566.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.50 and a 1 year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

