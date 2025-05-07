FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Raised by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 762.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,915 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,338,000 after buying an additional 180,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,714,000 after acquiring an additional 321,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,008,000 after acquiring an additional 977,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FMC by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. FMC’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

