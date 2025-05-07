BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $57.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $57,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

