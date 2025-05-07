Caxton Associates LP Invests $575,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

