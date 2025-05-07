Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Masco were worth $53,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $129,306,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Masco by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,678,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,766,000 after buying an additional 360,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Down 1.9 %

MAS opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

