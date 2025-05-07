Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 90,631 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 330.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,631 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,607,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89,692 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.51. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

