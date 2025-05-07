CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,901,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,576 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,786,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 247,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 834,398 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

EGY opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.