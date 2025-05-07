Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,237,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,707,000 after acquiring an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after acquiring an additional 697,630 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,095,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLH opened at $222.32 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

