Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000. EQT accounts for approximately 4.9% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1,343.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.