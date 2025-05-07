CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 13,425 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tidewater by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.90 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

