CoreCommodity Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,741 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRGY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In related news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. The trade was a 1.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

