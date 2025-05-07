4,194 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

SSD stock opened at $153.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.