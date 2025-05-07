Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 896,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,708,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.90% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,487,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

