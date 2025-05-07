Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,572.30. The trade was a 37.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,987 shares of company stock worth $4,171,895. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $244.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day moving average of $236.38.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

