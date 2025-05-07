Caxton Associates LP Has $799,000 Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,940 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 129,613 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.