Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TARS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,458.53. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $107,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,849.05. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.