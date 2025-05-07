Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,177 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,396 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $24,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $497,434.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,810.85. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Read Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.